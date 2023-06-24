FORECAST: Humid and hot this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Starting off once again with dense fog. Conditions will improve gradually throughout the morning with much of the fog burning off by 9 a.m.

Humid and warm today as highs will be in the upper 80s. Temperatures will return to average tomorrow with partly sunny skies.

The next best chance for any severe storms will be on Monday. Charlotte is at a level 2 (slight) risk out of a 5-level system. A band will move through late afternoon becoming more organized before breaking up closer to the coast. Strong winds, hail, and rotation will be a possibility.

Next week will be feeling much more like June compared to last week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group