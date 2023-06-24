FORECAST: Humid and hot this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Starting off once again with dense fog. Conditions will improve gradually throughout the morning with much of the fog burning off by 9 a.m.
- Humid and warm today as highs will be in the upper 80s. Temperatures will return to average tomorrow with partly sunny skies.
- The next best chance for any severe storms will be on Monday. Charlotte is at a level 2 (slight) risk out of a 5-level system. A band will move through late afternoon becoming more organized before breaking up closer to the coast. Strong winds, hail, and rotation will be a possibility.
- Next week will be feeling much more like June compared to last week.
