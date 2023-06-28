FORECAST: Humidity to continue to increase

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It will get muggier as we close to the end of the work week, and it will feel like the upper-90s by the weekend.

A complex system of storms will build out of the mountains this weekend and try to roll into Charlotte. Any storm that makes it through will be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

There is a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union counties until 8 p.m.

