FORECAST: Humidity drops for a sunny Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Even though highs will still be in the low 90s, dewpoint and humidity will be lower.
- It will feel closer to the upper 90s.
- The area will start off with a few clouds and then will gradually clear throughout the morning.
- Partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon. There is about a 20 percent chance of an isolated pop-up thundershower primarily southeast of the metro, but most will be staying dry today. Good day for some water sports.
After today, it is just going to be hot.
- Trending even warmer for the week ahead as highs will make it to the mid to upper 90s by Tuesday.
- The good news is humidity will be lower than last week, so it won’t be feeling as sticky.
- Next best chance for any widespread rain looks to be on Thursday.
- Temperatures appear to dip a little bit for the weekend ahead as highs as will be in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group