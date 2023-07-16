Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity drops for a sunny Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Even though highs will still be in the low 90s, dewpoint and humidity will be lower.
  • It will feel closer to the upper 90s.
  • The area will start off with a few clouds and then will gradually clear throughout the morning.
  • Partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon. There is about a 20 percent chance of an isolated pop-up thundershower primarily southeast of the metro, but most will be staying dry today. Good day for some water sports.

After today, it is just going to be hot.

  • Trending even warmer for the week ahead as highs will make it to the mid to upper 90s by Tuesday.
  • The good news is humidity will be lower than last week, so it won’t be feeling as sticky.
  • Next best chance for any widespread rain looks to be on Thursday.
  • Temperatures appear to dip a little bit for the weekend ahead as highs as will be in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read