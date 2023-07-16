FORECAST: Humidity drops for a sunny Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Even though highs will still be in the low 90s, dewpoint and humidity will be lower.

It will feel closer to the upper 90s.

The area will start off with a few clouds and then will gradually clear throughout the morning.

Partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon. There is about a 20 percent chance of an isolated pop-up thundershower primarily southeast of the metro, but most will be staying dry today. Good day for some water sports.

After today, it is just going to be hot.

Trending even warmer for the week ahead as highs will make it to the mid to upper 90s by Tuesday.

The good news is humidity will be lower than last week, so it won’t be feeling as sticky.

Next best chance for any widespread rain looks to be on Thursday.

Temperatures appear to dip a little bit for the weekend ahead as highs as will be in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

