FORECAST: Humidity levels continue to drop as highs reach the mid-80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • More great weather is on the way today, with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.
  • Humidity levels continue to drop off, and this will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s tonight (40s for the mountains!)
  • We keep this amazing weather around for the rest of the week, as temps only warm to near 80 degrees through Saturday.
  • The next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Sunday, and that doesn’t look like much.
  • More heat and humidity are on the way next week, so enjoy the break while we have it.

