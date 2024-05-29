FORECAST: Humidity levels continue to drop as highs reach the mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- More great weather is on the way today, with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.
- Humidity levels continue to drop off, and this will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s tonight (40s for the mountains!)
- We keep this amazing weather around for the rest of the week, as temps only warm to near 80 degrees through Saturday.
- The next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Sunday, and that doesn’t look like much.
- More heat and humidity are on the way next week, so enjoy the break while we have it.
CHARLOTTE — >> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Popular swimming area in Caldwell County being overrun, leaders say)
©2024 Cox Media Group