FORECAST: Humidity levels continue to drop as highs reach the mid-80s

More great weather is on the way today, with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

Humidity levels continue to drop off, and this will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s tonight (40s for the mountains!)

We keep this amazing weather around for the rest of the week, as temps only warm to near 80 degrees through Saturday.

The next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Sunday, and that doesn’t look like much.

More heat and humidity are on the way next week, so enjoy the break while we have it.

