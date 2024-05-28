FORECAST: Humidity levels drop off as highs reach upper 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

After what turned into a beautiful Memorial Day, we have a great stretch of weather coming our way.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to warm to the upper 80s, but humidity levels will be dropping off.

Cooler air moves in tonight, and we’ll get to enjoy that for the rest of the week.

Highs are only expected to reach the lower 80s by Thursday and fall to the 50s, which will feel very nice.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until at least Sunday.

