FORECAST: Humidity levels drop off as highs reach upper 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • After what turned into a beautiful Memorial Day, we have a great stretch of weather coming our way.
  • Highs on Tuesday are expected to warm to the upper 80s, but humidity levels will be dropping off.
  • Cooler air moves in tonight, and we’ll get to enjoy that for the rest of the week.
  • Highs are only expected to reach the lower 80s by Thursday and fall to the 50s, which will feel very nice.
  • Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until at least Sunday.

