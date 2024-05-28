FORECAST: Humidity levels drop off as highs reach upper 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- After what turned into a beautiful Memorial Day, we have a great stretch of weather coming our way.
- Highs on Tuesday are expected to warm to the upper 80s, but humidity levels will be dropping off.
- Cooler air moves in tonight, and we’ll get to enjoy that for the rest of the week.
- Highs are only expected to reach the lower 80s by Thursday and fall to the 50s, which will feel very nice.
- Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until at least Sunday.
