FORECAST: Humidity raising feel-like temperatures all weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Today will be a hot one!
- After highs only reached the upper 80s on Friday, we will spend most of the weekend in the low to mid-90s.
- The humidity will make it feel even hotter though.
- It will feel like the upper 90s today and closer to 100° on Sunday.
- There’s a 20% chance for a cooling thunderstorm, so consider yourself lucky if you get one.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group