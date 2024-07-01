Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity to remain low for 1 more day

FORECAST:

  • The humidity will remain low for another day before it builds back up in time for the Fourth of July and through the weekend.
  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said the heat index will get into triple digits on Thursday.
  • Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the 80s with little to no humidity.
  • Starting Wednesday and into Independence Day, the thermometer will soar into the upper 90s with heat index values at around 100 degrees.
  • Rain chances will wait until the weekend.

