FORECAST: Humidity to remain low for 1 more day

FORECAST:

The humidity will remain low for another day before it builds back up in time for the Fourth of July and through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said the heat index will get into triple digits on Thursday.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the 80s with little to no humidity.

Starting Wednesday and into Independence Day, the thermometer will soar into the upper 90s with heat index values at around 100 degrees.

Rain chances will wait until the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

