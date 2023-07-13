Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity remains high as temperatures rise to the mid-90s

Thursday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

  • Higher humidity will be felt this morning, as well as heading towards the weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to heat up to the mid-90s this afternoon, leading to heat index values near 100.
  • The chance for storms returns this afternoon.
  • While most will be concentrated out wet towards the mountains, some may sneak into the metro by this evening.
  • The risk of storms will be higher Friday and Saturday.
  • This should take the edge off the heat a bit, but it will remain quite humid all weekend.

