FORECAST: Humidity remains high as temperatures rise to the mid-90s

Higher humidity will be felt this morning, as well as heading towards the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to heat up to the mid-90s this afternoon, leading to heat index values near 100.

The chance for storms returns this afternoon.

While most will be concentrated out wet towards the mountains, some may sneak into the metro by this evening.

The risk of storms will be higher Friday and Saturday.

This should take the edge off the heat a bit, but it will remain quite humid all weekend.

Beautiful shot of Uptown this morning as the sun breaks through the clouds. Any cloud cover we have in place for now will thin out quickly later this morning. You can see more haze out there too. pic.twitter.com/Q4ufuZC6FG — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 13, 2023

It's a steamy morning across the region and we'll feel much more of that this afternoon. Heat index values will reach to near 100° today. pic.twitter.com/Dy0wdqCfNo — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 13, 2023

