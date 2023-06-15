FORECAST: Humidity returns; low risk for afternoon storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The mugginess is back Thursday morning and it will make it feel hotter all day than it has been the last few days, even though high temps will only be about 5 degrees warmer.
- Can’t rule out a stray storm by the afternoon.
- Storm chances drop off as we head into the weekend as the heat goes up.
- Highs return to near 90 on Friday with mid to upper 80s this weekend.
- Thankfully, the humidity does drop off a bit for weekend plans through Father’s Day.
- Low risk for a downpour late day Sunday.
