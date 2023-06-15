Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity returns; low risk for afternoon storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Thursday afternoon's forecast update with Meteorologist Madi Baggett

  • The mugginess is back Thursday morning and it will make it feel hotter all day than it has been the last few days, even though high temps will only be about 5 degrees warmer.
  • Can’t rule out a stray storm by the afternoon.
  • Storm chances drop off as we head into the weekend as the heat goes up.
  • Highs return to near 90 on Friday with mid to upper 80s this weekend.
  • Thankfully, the humidity does drop off a bit for weekend plans through Father’s Day.
  • Low risk for a downpour late day Sunday.

