FORECAST: Humidity on Wednesday will make it feel like it’s in the 90s

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “The heat is up but so far that humidity is staying in check,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
  • However, there will be a change tomorrow with an increase in the dewpoint, which means more humidity.
  • High temps will be in the upper-80s but it will feel like it’s in the 90s.
  • Thunderstorms are in the forecast starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.
  • The highest chance of storms will be on Saturday.

