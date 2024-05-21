FORECAST: Humidity on Wednesday will make it feel like it’s in the 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“The heat is up but so far that humidity is staying in check,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

However, there will be a change tomorrow with an increase in the dewpoint, which means more humidity.

High temps will be in the upper-80s but it will feel like it’s in the 90s.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

The highest chance of storms will be on Saturday.

