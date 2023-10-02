FORECAST: Ideal conditions continue through work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The weather will continue to be absolutely magnificent all through the week.

Temperatures will be consistent with lows around 60 degrees and highs at 80 degrees.

Heads up fall fans.

“We’ll get a big push of chilly air by Saturday as temperatures could dip into the middle 40s in the Queen City,” said meteorologist John Ahrens.

