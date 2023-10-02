Forecasts

FORECAST: Ideal conditions continue through work week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • The weather will continue to be absolutely magnificent all through the week.
  • Temperatures will be consistent with lows around 60 degrees and highs at 80 degrees.
  • Heads up fall fans.
  • “We’ll get a big push of chilly air by Saturday as temperatures could dip into the middle 40s in the Queen City,” said meteorologist John Ahrens.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read