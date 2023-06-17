Forecasts

FORECAST: Air quality alert for parts of area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Saturday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Madi Baggett

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

There is an air quality alert for parts of the Channel 9 viewing area.

There is an air quality alert for parts of the Channel 9 viewing area. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

Air quality alert: June 17, 2023 (DEQ)

Forecast

  • It’s going to be a nice weekend for our area.
  • Highs will be around average in the upper-80s and low-90s.
  • The best part is that the humidity will be low.
  • The rain threat for Father’s Day has phased out.
  • The next best chance of rain will be Monday afternoon.
  • Temperatures will stay in the upper-80s before dipping back down to the low-80s on Tuesday.
  • The first day of summer is on Wednesday, but it won’t feel much like it.
  • Highs will be about 10 degrees below normal by the end of the work week.
  • There will be showers and thunderstorms in the forecast next week.

