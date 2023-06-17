FORECAST: Air quality alert for parts of area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
There is an air quality alert for parts of the Channel 9 viewing area. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
Forecast
- It’s going to be a nice weekend for our area.
- Highs will be around average in the upper-80s and low-90s.
- The best part is that the humidity will be low.
- The rain threat for Father’s Day has phased out.
- The next best chance of rain will be Monday afternoon.
- Temperatures will stay in the upper-80s before dipping back down to the low-80s on Tuesday.
- The first day of summer is on Wednesday, but it won’t feel much like it.
- Highs will be about 10 degrees below normal by the end of the work week.
- There will be showers and thunderstorms in the forecast next week.
