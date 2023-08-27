FORECAST: Incoming evening rain will cool down the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

One more hot and humid day before we get some much-needed relief across the Carolinas.

Highs today will reach the low 90s, but the heat index will be closer to 100.

Relief will come in the form of rain and cooler air tonight.

There is a slight chance for showers before 5 p.m., but the higher chances for rain will be early evening.

On-and-off showers will be likely for the first half of the week. The latter half will depend on what happens in the tropics.

Temperatures will become more manageable for the start of the school week. Daytime highs Monday through Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Watching the tropics:

Franklin is projected to become a major hurricane by early tomorrow morning. The current storm cone has Franklin staying far east of the Carolinas.

The Bahamas will get heavy rain, but the states will be spared from Franklin’s impact.

Depression 10 is currently positioned in the Gulf, east of the Yucatan and west of Cuba.

Current projections have Depression 10 becoming a Tropical Storm later today.

If the system does become a storm, it will be known as Idalia.

Idalia is expected to make landfall by mid-week. If it follows the current projected path, the Carolinas will be getting remnants from the system later in the week.

