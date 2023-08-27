FORECAST: Incoming evening rain will cool down the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- One more hot and humid day before we get some much-needed relief across the Carolinas.
- Highs today will reach the low 90s, but the heat index will be closer to 100.
- Relief will come in the form of rain and cooler air tonight.
- There is a slight chance for showers before 5 p.m., but the higher chances for rain will be early evening.
- On-and-off showers will be likely for the first half of the week. The latter half will depend on what happens in the tropics.
- Temperatures will become more manageable for the start of the school week. Daytime highs Monday through Thursday will be in the low 80s.
Watching the tropics:
- Franklin is projected to become a major hurricane by early tomorrow morning. The current storm cone has Franklin staying far east of the Carolinas.
- The Bahamas will get heavy rain, but the states will be spared from Franklin’s impact.
- Depression 10 is currently positioned in the Gulf, east of the Yucatan and west of Cuba.
- Current projections have Depression 10 becoming a Tropical Storm later today.
- If the system does become a storm, it will be known as Idalia.
- Idalia is expected to make landfall by mid-week. If it follows the current projected path, the Carolinas will be getting remnants from the system later in the week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
©2023 Cox Media Group