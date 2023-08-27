Forecasts

FORECAST: Incoming evening rain will cool down the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • One more hot and humid day before we get some much-needed relief across the Carolinas.
  • Highs today will reach the low 90s, but the heat index will be closer to 100.
  • Relief will come in the form of rain and cooler air tonight.
  • There is a slight chance for showers before 5 p.m., but the higher chances for rain will be early evening.
  • On-and-off showers will be likely for the first half of the week. The latter half will depend on what happens in the tropics.
  • Temperatures will become more manageable for the start of the school week. Daytime highs Monday through Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Watching the tropics:

  • Franklin is projected to become a major hurricane by early tomorrow morning. The current storm cone has Franklin staying far east of the Carolinas.
  • The Bahamas will get heavy rain, but the states will be spared from Franklin’s impact.
  • Depression 10 is currently positioned in the Gulf, east of the Yucatan and west of Cuba.
  • Current projections have Depression 10 becoming a Tropical Storm later today.
  • If the system does become a storm, it will be known as Idalia.
  • Idalia is expected to make landfall by mid-week. If it follows the current projected path, the Carolinas will be getting remnants from the system later in the week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read