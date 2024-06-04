Forecasts

FORECAST: Increased heat expected to bring some storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Rising heat and humidity will fire up a few thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and into early evening.
  • There will be an increased chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday due to a cold front entering the area.
  • The main threats will be heavy downpours and lightning.
  • Severe weather is not expected.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

