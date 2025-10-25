FORECAST: Increasing clouds and humidity Sunday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have one more dry day before the rain finally returns to the Carolinas for a few days

Monday we’ll see rain pretty much all day long but models become a bit more confused after that in terms of how long the rain will last.

What is clear is that we are in for a gray, cold stretch this week.

Highs will struggle to reach the middle to upper 50s.

We finally reach the 60s and sunny by Trick or Treating on Friday.

