FORECAST: Increasing clouds and humidity Sunday 

FORECAST:
- We have one more dry day before the rain finally returns to the Carolinas for a few days
- Monday we’ll see rain pretty much all day long but models become a bit more confused after that in terms of how long the rain will last.
- What is clear is that we are in for a gray, cold stretch this week.
- Highs will struggle to reach the middle to upper 50s.
- We finally reach the 60s and sunny by Trick or Treating on Friday.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
