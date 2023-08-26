Forecasts

FORECAST: Intense heat could cool down with late afternoon rain chances

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Highs will reach the upper 90s with heat indices up to 105°.
  • There’s a chance for late afternoon or evening thunderstorms both today and tomorrow.
  • The best rain chance will arrive on Monday and Tuesday.
  • Temperatures will back off to the low 80s but it will still be quite humid.

We are also tracking the tropics.

  • A system will move into the Gulf over the next few days and could impact us late in the week.
  • We will keep an eye on it and let you know more as we go out in time.

