FORECAST: Intense heat could cool down with late afternoon rain chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs will reach the upper 90s with heat indices up to 105°.

There’s a chance for late afternoon or evening thunderstorms both today and tomorrow.

The best rain chance will arrive on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will back off to the low 80s but it will still be quite humid.

We are also tracking the tropics.

A system will move into the Gulf over the next few days and could impact us late in the week.

We will keep an eye on it and let you know more as we go out in time.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group