FORECAST: Intense heat could cool down with late afternoon rain chances

The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
- Highs will reach the upper 90s with heat indices up to 105°.
- There’s a chance for late afternoon or evening thunderstorms both today and tomorrow.
- The best rain chance will arrive on Monday and Tuesday.
- Temperatures will back off to the low 80s but it will still be quite humid.
We are also tracking the tropics.
- A system will move into the Gulf over the next few days and could impact us late in the week.
- We will keep an eye on it and let you know more as we go out in time.
