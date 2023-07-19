Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated, scattered storms possible Wednesday afternoon, evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Thunderstorms are in the forecast for later this evening and could ramp up by midday tomorrow.
  • Most storms are expected to be tame with some heavy downpours.
  • Highs Thursday will be in the upper-80s.
  • Storm chances remain for the weekend.

