FORECAST: Isolated showers, storms possible for Friday

FORECAST:

Severe storms have moved on but there is still the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Spring-like weather will return after that with cooler temperatures.

Mother’s Day weekend is expected to be nice with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s under sunny skies.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

