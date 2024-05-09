Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated showers, storms possible for Friday

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Severe storms have moved on but there is still the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
  • Spring-like weather will return after that with cooler temperatures.
  • Mother’s Day weekend is expected to be nice with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s under sunny skies.

