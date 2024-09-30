FORECAST: Isolated showers, thunderstorms could impact afternoon commute

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon and evening.

There is a 20% chance of showers tomorrow afternoon. Cloudy conditions will remain.

Mostly clear skies are in the forecast starting Wednesday.

Some clouds will return but showers are not expected after that and through the weekend.

Highs will be around 80 until Saturday before a cool down.

