FORECAST: Isolated showers, thunderstorms could impact afternoon commute

FORECAST:
- Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon and evening.
- There is a 20% chance of showers tomorrow afternoon. Cloudy conditions will remain.
- Mostly clear skies are in the forecast starting Wednesday.
- Some clouds will return but showers are not expected after that and through the weekend.
- Highs will be around 80 until Saturday before a cool down.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
