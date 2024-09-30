Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated showers, thunderstorms could impact afternoon commute

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon and evening.
  • There is a 20% chance of showers tomorrow afternoon. Cloudy conditions will remain.
  • Mostly clear skies are in the forecast starting Wednesday.
  • Some clouds will return but showers are not expected after that and through the weekend.
  • Highs will be around 80 until Saturday before a cool down.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read