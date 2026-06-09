Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated storms expected as heat returns later this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Warm and muggy this morning but it won’t be quite as hot as it was yesterday.
  • Highs mainly in the mid 80s this afternoon with more clouds and a few showers and storms.
  • Rain chances today aren’t looking as good as they did yesterday.
  • It’s mostly mountains downpours with just a widely scattered showers and storms elsewhere.
  • The heat returns for the end of the week as highs jump back to the lower 90s on Thursday and mid 90s on Friday.
  • This will be the hottest air of the season and will feel like the upper 90s thanks to the humidity.
  • Storm chances become more isolated as we head to the end of the week and weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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