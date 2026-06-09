FORECAST: Isolated storms expected as heat returns later this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Warm and muggy this morning but it won’t be quite as hot as it was yesterday.

Highs mainly in the mid 80s this afternoon with more clouds and a few showers and storms.

Rain chances today aren’t looking as good as they did yesterday.

It’s mostly mountains downpours with just a widely scattered showers and storms elsewhere.

The heat returns for the end of the week as highs jump back to the lower 90s on Thursday and mid 90s on Friday.

This will be the hottest air of the season and will feel like the upper 90s thanks to the humidity.

Storm chances become more isolated as we head to the end of the week and weekend.

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