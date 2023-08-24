Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms are possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Isolated thunderstorms are possible late Thursday afternoon and evening across the Piedmont.

  • Isolated thunderstorms are possible late Thursday afternoon and evening across the Piedmont.
  • The main threat will be gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning.
  • Activity from the storms should be over by midnight.
  • Temperatures are expected to climb up to near-record highs Friday afternoon.
  • A heat advisory may be issued with heat index values climbing into the 100s.
  • The heat continues this weekend along with the chance of storms.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

