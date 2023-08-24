FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms are possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Isolated thunderstorms are possible late Thursday afternoon and evening across the Piedmont.
- The main threat will be gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning.
- Activity from the storms should be over by midnight.
- Temperatures are expected to climb up to near-record highs Friday afternoon.
- A heat advisory may be issued with heat index values climbing into the 100s.
- The heat continues this weekend along with the chance of storms.
