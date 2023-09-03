Forecasts

FORECAST: Labor Day weekend is sunny and dry with low humidity

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Highs will return to the upper 80s, low 90s by this afternoon.
  • Mostly sunny and dry skies through Thursday.
  • Humidity will stay manageable today, but that heat and humidity will build for the first half of the work week.
  • By Tuesday highs will be in the upper 90s with feels-like conditions in the upper 90s. The big weather story by mid-week will be that heat! Feel-like conditions will be in the upper 90s through Friday.
  • The next best chance for rain will be Thursday into Friday. A weak front will bring in slightly cooler air so that may trigger some showers.

Enjoy your Labor Day weekend!

