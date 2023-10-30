Forecasts

FORECAST: Last day of summer-like conditions before winter creeps in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Today will be the last really warm day that we will see for some time.

  • Near record highs in the mid-80s for the third day in a row after tying a record high on Sunday of 83°.
  • We’ll see more clouds late today and that’s a sign that the cold front is starting to move into the region.
  • Winds shift to the north tonight and we may see a few light showers (mainly in the mountains.)
  • Tomorrow will be dramatically colder in comparison with highs not getting out of the low to mid 50s.
  • Light rain possible for the first half of the day, but dry conditions do return by trick-or-treat time.
  • The focus then shifts to the cold air with freezing temps likely by Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
  • A slow warming trend is coming our way this weekend as highs return to near 70 degrees.


