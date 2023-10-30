FORECAST: Last day of summer-like conditions before winter creeps in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Today will be the last really warm day that we will see for some time.

Near record highs in the mid-80s for the third day in a row after tying a record high on Sunday of 83°.

We’ll see more clouds late today and that’s a sign that the cold front is starting to move into the region.

Winds shift to the north tonight and we may see a few light showers (mainly in the mountains.)

Tomorrow will be dramatically colder in comparison with highs not getting out of the low to mid 50s.

Light rain possible for the first half of the day, but dry conditions do return by trick-or-treat time.

The focus then shifts to the cold air with freezing temps likely by Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

A slow warming trend is coming our way this weekend as highs return to near 70 degrees.





