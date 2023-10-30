FORECAST: Last day of summer-like conditions before winter creeps in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Today will be the last really warm day that we will see for some time.
- Near record highs in the mid-80s for the third day in a row after tying a record high on Sunday of 83°.
- We’ll see more clouds late today and that’s a sign that the cold front is starting to move into the region.
- Winds shift to the north tonight and we may see a few light showers (mainly in the mountains.)
- Tomorrow will be dramatically colder in comparison with highs not getting out of the low to mid 50s.
- Light rain possible for the first half of the day, but dry conditions do return by trick-or-treat time.
- The focus then shifts to the cold air with freezing temps likely by Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
- A slow warming trend is coming our way this weekend as highs return to near 70 degrees.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group