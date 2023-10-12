FORECAST: Light rain before sunshine returns with highs in the low 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We can expect steady light rain throughout the morning before the sunshine returns with highs in the low 70s.

Friday looks great, with temperatures in the upper 70s. Unfortunately, they will not last due to a cold front arriving on Saturday.

This cold front is expected to usher in another round of light rain early Saturday morning.

The rain will move out by Saturday afternoon, and temperatures will remain in the 70s.

However, things will shift with a drop in temperatures into the upper 60s.

We are expected to have a longer stretch of temperatures in the 60s for the better part of next week.

Here's today's hour by hour forecast. It will be wet early today, but the sky brightens up this afternoon. I expect highs to just warm to the low to mid 70s, but if the clouds can clear faster, we will warm up more today.

