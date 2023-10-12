Forecasts

FORECAST: Light rain before sunshine returns with highs in the low 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We can expect steady light rain throughout the morning before the sunshine returns with highs in the low 70s.
  • Friday looks great, with temperatures in the upper 70s. Unfortunately, they will not last due to a cold front arriving on Saturday.
  • This cold front is expected to usher in another round of light rain early Saturday morning.
  • The rain will move out by Saturday afternoon, and temperatures will remain in the 70s.
  • However, things will shift with a drop in temperatures into the upper 60s.
  • We are expected to have a longer stretch of temperatures in the 60s for the better part of next week.

