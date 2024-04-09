FORECAST: Light rain expected with temperatures in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We can expect light rain throughout the day, though the total rainfall amount will be dismal. Despite the rain, highs will return to the lower 70s.
- Wednesday looks similar, with a slight chance of early morning rain and a slight chance of scattered showers by midday.
- Thursday, however, will be a different story, with widespread rain expected to impact the mountains before dawn. The rain will then track eastward throughout the early morning.
- Heavier rain is expected to arrive by late morning and continue through mid-evening. Strong wind gusts and scattered thunderstorms will be the biggest concerns.
- The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a risk of levels 1 and 2. Wind gusts appear to be pushing past 40 mph by early afternoon.
- The potential for some minor rotation embedded with the main storm line is possible, but due to a lack of convection, the severe risk for the immediate metro will be low. Conditions become more unstable southeast of the city.
- Portions of the area’s South Carolina counties will be at highest risk for severe weather by mid-afternoon. Isolated urban flooding might be possible in the event of a thunderstorm, but concerns about widespread flooding remain low.
- Highs will remain in the 70s through Thursday. The weekend looks great, with highs in the 70s and partly sunny skies.
