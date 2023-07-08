Forecasts

FORECAST: Limited intensity, isolated showers and muggy heat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Saturday morning forecast with Meteorologist Madi Baggett

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

No day will be a complete washout, but it will be hot and muggy this weekend with isolated showers.

  • Temperatures will trend close to average in the low 90s with feels-like conditions in the upper 90s.
  • Starting off with some sun and then increasing cloud cover throughout our late afternoon.
  • There is a chance for a few isolated thundershowers by mid-day, but as of right now they look to be non-severe.
  • Showers will start to pop off mainly after 1 p.m. for our far east area. For the metro, mainly after 2 p.m.
  • Showers will be in very short-lived and limited intensity.
  • Tomorrow will have a very similar pattern. Starting off, mild and dry with a slight chance for some isolated thundershowers mainly after 2 p.m.
  • Temperatures will trend a little bit cooler for Sunday and Monday, but then will be back to the low 90s by Tuesday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read