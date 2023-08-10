FORECAST: Line of storms to move out quickly before heat returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We are tracking a line of storms expected to come in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
- Brief heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds are expected, however, it will move through quickly and the rest of the day should be relatively quiet.
- Another round of storms is possible late this afternoon if we can get enough sun to heat things up.
- The highest risk for those storms will be across the north and east sides of the area.
- Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s today, with more heat returning as we head to the weekend.
- We will be back in the lower 90s Friday and mid-90s by Saturday.
- The heat index into the weekend will be over 100 degrees with a low chance for storms.
Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.
