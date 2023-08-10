FORECAST: Line of storms to move out quickly before heat returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking a line of storms expected to come in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Brief heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds are expected, however, it will move through quickly and the rest of the day should be relatively quiet.

Another round of storms is possible late this afternoon if we can get enough sun to heat things up.

The highest risk for those storms will be across the north and east sides of the area.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s today, with more heat returning as we head to the weekend.

We will be back in the lower 90s Friday and mid-90s by Saturday.

The heat index into the weekend will be over 100 degrees with a low chance for storms.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group