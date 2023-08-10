Forecasts

FORECAST: Line of storms to move out quickly before heat returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are tracking a line of storms expected to come in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
  • Brief heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds are expected, however, it will move through quickly and the rest of the day should be relatively quiet.
  • Another round of storms is possible late this afternoon if we can get enough sun to heat things up.
  • The highest risk for those storms will be across the north and east sides of the area.
  • Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s today, with more heat returning as we head to the weekend.
  • We will be back in the lower 90s Friday and mid-90s by Saturday.
  • The heat index into the weekend will be over 100 degrees with a low chance for storms.

