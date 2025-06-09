Forecasts

FORECAST: Line of thunderstorms expected later this evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking a line of thunderstorms expected to move through our area later this evening.
  • This may be one of the better chances for stormy weather for the rest of the week.
  • That means heat and humidity will be the top deal going forward.
  • We will also have heat index values in the 90s throughout the week.

