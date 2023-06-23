FORECAST: Lingering fog and scattered storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Today:
- Dense fog will be lingering for the first half of the morning, clearing by 10 a.m.
- Light rain is possible throughout the morning with isolated thundershowers after 9 a.m. These showers will favor the mountains and southeastern counties.
- Yadkin River at Highrock Lake is at a minor flood stage but currently, there are no watches, warnings, or advisories.
- There is a chance for some afternoon and early evening thundershowers for the metro but the chance is much lower compared to the mountains. The storms appear to be normal, and non-severe.
- Highs in the low 80s today.
Weekend:
- Chances for some storms will increase by late afternoon Saturday, but we will get sun and dry time.
- Sunday looks dry and a little sticky. Highs will be in the mid-80s tomorrow and upper 80s Sunday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group