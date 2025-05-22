FORECAST: Little heat, humidity expected over the next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in store for some outstanding weather over the next few days.
- We are expected to see little heat or humidity and plenty of sunshine.
- Morning temperatures tomorrow will be quite comfortable in the 50s, and we’ll only end up in the mid-70s tomorrow.
- The great weather will hold on Saturday, but we’ll likely see at least a few showers on the scene on Sunday and Memorial Day.
