FORECAST: Little heat, humidity expected over the next few days

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for some outstanding weather over the next few days.
  • We are expected to see little heat or humidity and plenty of sunshine.
  • Morning temperatures tomorrow will be quite comfortable in the 50s, and we’ll only end up in the mid-70s tomorrow.
  • The great weather will hold on Saturday, but we’ll likely see at least a few showers on the scene on Sunday and Memorial Day.

