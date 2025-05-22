FORECAST: Little heat, humidity expected over the next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for some outstanding weather over the next few days.

We are expected to see little heat or humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Morning temperatures tomorrow will be quite comfortable in the 50s, and we’ll only end up in the mid-70s tomorrow.

The great weather will hold on Saturday, but we’ll likely see at least a few showers on the scene on Sunday and Memorial Day.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

