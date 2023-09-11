FORECAST: Look for autumn-like temps later this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“We finally got a little breather from all of this rain, but those temperatures did climb up,” meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Heads up. There will be an autumn preview.

It will still be muggy and there will be more rain around Tuesday but after that, some dramatic changes are in store.

“We’ll be dropping to the 50s in the morning later this week!” Ahrens said.

