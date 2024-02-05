Forecasts

FORECAST: Look forward to clear skies, climbing temperatures

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Sunshine will be a constant element this week.
  • Conditions will also remain quiet as high temperatures slowly climb to 60 degrees by Friday.
  • The next rain chance will be early Sunday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

