FORECAST: Lookout for major temperature swings this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The big story will be the daytime temperature swings we’ll be in for because of the dry weather.
  • We’ll start out very cold in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday but with the sunshine, highs will get into the 70s.
  • Charlotte Marathon runners should prepare temps near the freezing mark.
  • Morning temps will be a little warmer as we go into next week.

