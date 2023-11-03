FORECAST: Lookout for major temperature swings this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The big story will be the daytime temperature swings we’ll be in for because of the dry weather.

We’ll start out very cold in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday but with the sunshine, highs will get into the 70s.

Charlotte Marathon runners should prepare temps near the freezing mark.

Morning temps will be a little warmer as we go into next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group