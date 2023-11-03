FORECAST: Lookout for major temperature swings this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The big story will be the daytime temperature swings we’ll be in for because of the dry weather.
- We’ll start out very cold in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday but with the sunshine, highs will get into the 70s.
- Charlotte Marathon runners should prepare temps near the freezing mark.
- Morning temps will be a little warmer as we go into next week.
