FORECAST: Lots of sunshine expected for Labor Day

FORECAST:

Lots of sunshine is expected for Labor Day.

You can expect low humidity and temperatures near 80 this afternoon.

It’s a similar forecast as many get back to work starting Tuesday. Temperatures will then gradually warm through the end of the week with highs sneaking back into the mid and upper 80s.

A weak cold front could bring a few showers or storms to the area late Wednesday into Thursday, then it’s back to dry and quiet conditions for the end of the week.

