FORECAST: Lots of sunshine Sunday afternoon

FORECAST:

Starting off with some isolated areas of dense fog, but that should burn off quickly after sunrise.

It is going to be another nice one out there today as high pressure stays over the region.

Round one of two cold fronts will be moving in tonight, which could bring light rain to the mountain counties early Monday.

A second cold front in the middle of the week could lead to frost and freeze concerns across the mountains.

That also could bring some rain to the area, but most will stay dry.

Highs will be in the low 80s today, mid 70s tomorrow and then will trend in the 60s for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will start to climb again into the following work week.





WEATHER RESOURCES:

