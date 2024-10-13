Forecasts

FORECAST: Lots of sunshine Sunday afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Starting off with some isolated areas of dense fog, but that should burn off quickly after sunrise.
  • It is going to be another nice one out there today as high pressure stays over the region.
  • Round one of two cold fronts will be moving in tonight, which could bring light rain to the mountain counties early Monday.
  • A second cold front in the middle of the week could lead to frost and freeze concerns across the mountains.
  • That also could bring some rain to the area, but most will stay dry.
  • Highs will be in the low 80s today, mid 70s tomorrow and then will trend in the 60s for the rest of the week.
  • Temperatures will start to climb again into the following work week.


