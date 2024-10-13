FORECAST: Lots of sunshine Sunday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Starting off with some isolated areas of dense fog, but that should burn off quickly after sunrise.
- It is going to be another nice one out there today as high pressure stays over the region.
- Round one of two cold fronts will be moving in tonight, which could bring light rain to the mountain counties early Monday.
- A second cold front in the middle of the week could lead to frost and freeze concerns across the mountains.
- That also could bring some rain to the area, but most will stay dry.
- Highs will be in the low 80s today, mid 70s tomorrow and then will trend in the 60s for the rest of the week.
- Temperatures will start to climb again into the following work week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
