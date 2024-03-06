Forecasts

FORECAST: Lousy weather to persist Wednesday afternoon

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Lousy weather will persist into the afternoon but the showers will gradually let up through the day, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.
  • Low clouds and fog may persist overnight before we can finally get some sunshine for the rest of Thursday.
  • Enjoy the sunny break on Thursday because more rain is on the way.

