FORECAST: Low humidity, cool temps to start the week

FORECAST:

After a foggy start for some this morning, we’re tracking improvements throughout the day as drier air filters in behind yesterday’s cold front!

Clouds will be slow to break with more sunshine breaking through later this evening.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s for highs.

By Monday morning, it will feel like fall with a crisp start and low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The rest of the work week looks nice and quiet for us too, with below normal temperatures continuing and no big rain chances ahead!

