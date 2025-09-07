FORECAST: Low humidity, cool temps to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- After a foggy start for some this morning, we’re tracking improvements throughout the day as drier air filters in behind yesterday’s cold front!
- Clouds will be slow to break with more sunshine breaking through later this evening.
- Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s for highs.
- By Monday morning, it will feel like fall with a crisp start and low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
- The rest of the work week looks nice and quiet for us too, with below normal temperatures continuing and no big rain chances ahead!
