FORECAST: Low humidity, cool temps to start the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • After a foggy start for some this morning, we’re tracking improvements throughout the day as drier air filters in behind yesterday’s cold front!
  • Clouds will be slow to break with more sunshine breaking through later this evening.
  • Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s for highs.
  • By Monday morning, it will feel like fall with a crisp start and low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
  • The rest of the work week looks nice and quiet for us too, with below normal temperatures continuing and no big rain chances ahead!

