FORECAST: Low-lying fog covers the region until rain clears out by afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Some areas got up to an inch of rain as of 4:30 this morning! There are still a few lingering showers.
  • Once the rain clears out fully, conditions will gradually improve for the afternoon.
  • Clouds will hang low, not allowing for much warming, but highs are expected to reach the low to mid-60s.
  • Temperatures will be closer to the low 60s if that cloud cover stays thick for longer.
  • Overnight lows will dip to the 30s so a cooler start is in store for Sunday.
  • Daytime highs will trend below average for the next several days.
  • Mostly sunny skies Sunday and Monday with rain expected Tuesday into Wednesday.
  • Highs will trend back to the upper 60s by Tuesday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

