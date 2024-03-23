FORECAST: Low-lying fog covers the region until rain clears out by afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Some areas got up to an inch of rain as of 4:30 this morning! There are still a few lingering showers.
- Once the rain clears out fully, conditions will gradually improve for the afternoon.
- Clouds will hang low, not allowing for much warming, but highs are expected to reach the low to mid-60s.
- Temperatures will be closer to the low 60s if that cloud cover stays thick for longer.
- Overnight lows will dip to the 30s so a cooler start is in store for Sunday.
- Daytime highs will trend below average for the next several days.
- Mostly sunny skies Sunday and Monday with rain expected Tuesday into Wednesday.
- Highs will trend back to the upper 60s by Tuesday.
