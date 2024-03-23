FORECAST: Low-lying fog covers the region until rain clears out by afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Some areas got up to an inch of rain as of 4:30 this morning! There are still a few lingering showers.

Once the rain clears out fully, conditions will gradually improve for the afternoon.

Clouds will hang low, not allowing for much warming, but highs are expected to reach the low to mid-60s.

Temperatures will be closer to the low 60s if that cloud cover stays thick for longer.

Overnight lows will dip to the 30s so a cooler start is in store for Sunday.

Daytime highs will trend below average for the next several days.

Mostly sunny skies Sunday and Monday with rain expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

Highs will trend back to the upper 60s by Tuesday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group