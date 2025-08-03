FORECAST: Low rain chances, highs in low 80s to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another cloudy start this morning with rain showers for the mountains and foothills.
- Temps are going to really struggle once again with highs just barely near 80 degrees.
- Hopefully a few breaks in the clouds show up this afternoon to provide some sunshine.
- Rain chances are fairly low in the metro.
- A drier pattern arrives tomorrow which should help to warm us back to the lower 80s with some sun breaking through the clouds.
- Rain chances then return again tomorrow evening from the southwest.
- Rain chances remain off and on through the week as temps remain only in the low to mid 80s.
