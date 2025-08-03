FORECAST: Low rain chances, highs in low 80s to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another cloudy start this morning with rain showers for the mountains and foothills.

Temps are going to really struggle once again with highs just barely near 80 degrees.

Hopefully a few breaks in the clouds show up this afternoon to provide some sunshine.

Rain chances are fairly low in the metro.

A drier pattern arrives tomorrow which should help to warm us back to the lower 80s with some sun breaking through the clouds.

Rain chances then return again tomorrow evening from the southwest.

Rain chances remain off and on through the week as temps remain only in the low to mid 80s.

