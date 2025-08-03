Forecasts

FORECAST: Low rain chances, highs in low 80s to start the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another cloudy start this morning with rain showers for the mountains and foothills.
  • Temps are going to really struggle once again with highs just barely near 80 degrees.
  • Hopefully a few breaks in the clouds show up this afternoon to provide some sunshine.
  • Rain chances are fairly low in the metro.
  • A drier pattern arrives tomorrow which should help to warm us back to the lower 80s with some sun breaking through the clouds.
  • Rain chances then return again tomorrow evening from the southwest.
  • Rain chances remain off and on through the week as temps remain only in the low to mid 80s.

