Forecasts

FORECAST: Lower humidity makes condition more bearable

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Monday was another 90-degree day, but the dew point was somewhat lower (66 instead of 73), which made conditions feel more comfortable.
  • Storm chances will be generally low through Wednesday.
  • Temperatures should be cooler Thursday and Friday (low-80s) with a greater chance for clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms.
  • More heat and humidity should return late this weekend and into early next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read