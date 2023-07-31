FORECAST: Lower humidity makes condition more bearable

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Monday was another 90-degree day, but the dew point was somewhat lower (66 instead of 73), which made conditions feel more comfortable.

Storm chances will be generally low through Wednesday.

Temperatures should be cooler Thursday and Friday (low-80s) with a greater chance for clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms.

More heat and humidity should return late this weekend and into early next week.

