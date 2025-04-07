Forecasts

FORECAST: Major cooldown expected as rain moves out

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for a major cool down once the rain moves out.
  • Temperatures could slip into the middle 40s overnight.
  • You will need a jacket on Tuesday as we are barely expected to pass the lower 60s.
  • This has the potential to set us up for frost on Wednesday morning.

