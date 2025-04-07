FORECAST: Major cooldown expected as rain moves out

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for a major cool down once the rain moves out.

Temperatures could slip into the middle 40s overnight.

You will need a jacket on Tuesday as we are barely expected to pass the lower 60s.

This has the potential to set us up for frost on Wednesday morning.

