FORECAST: Many will see 90 degrees for the first time this year

FORECAST:
- The biggest weather story Thursday and throughout the weekend will be the heat. Most across the region will see 90 degrees for the first time this year.
- Dewpoints will stay reasonable, only impacting “feels-like” conditions slightly.
- The skies will start off with some cloud cover, and then gradually break up throughout the early morning.
- North of Interstate 40 will be at risk for some isolated thundershowers a bit later Thursday afternoon. The risk for any of those thundershowers to turn severe is low.
- There is no significant rain threat over the next couple of days. There is still an isolated chance for both Sunday and Monday, but those of those chances appear to be short-lived and non-severe.
- High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s into early next week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
