FORECAST: Midweek storms could bring flooding, brief break from the heat

FORECAST:
- Thunderstorms are expected to develop in our area on Wednesday and Thursday.
- These storms will slowly stave off the heat, and it’s possible on Thursday that we’ll avoid the 90-degree mark altogether.
- They will be packing some very heavy downpours and potentially some severe wind gusts.
- Localized flooding will also be a possibility, especially on Thursday.
- As storm chances begin to decrease by the end of the week, temperatures are expected to rise back up to the mid-90s.
