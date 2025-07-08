FORECAST: Midweek storms could bring flooding, brief break from the heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in our area on Wednesday and Thursday.

These storms will slowly stave off the heat, and it’s possible on Thursday that we’ll avoid the 90-degree mark altogether.

They will be packing some very heavy downpours and potentially some severe wind gusts.

Localized flooding will also be a possibility, especially on Thursday.

As storm chances begin to decrease by the end of the week, temperatures are expected to rise back up to the mid-90s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

