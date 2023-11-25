FORECAST: Mild cloudy morning brightens up in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Starting off with a few clouds out there Saturday morning, but overall mild skies.

Temperatures won’t climb far Saturday as daytime highs will be in the low 50s for the weekend.

With only a few clouds and calm winds, a decent amount of heat will escape overnight.

Overnight lows will plummet to the low 30s overnight.

There is a slight chance for some evening showers tomorrows, but the majority of the rain will stay north of I-40 along the spine of the Appalachians.

Next week will start mild, but another front will bring more cold air for Tuesday.

Overnight lows will drop to the upper 20s overnight.

Highs will gradually rebound back to the upper 50s by late next week.

There is a system that could bring some rain to the area late in the work week, but guidance is uncertain at this time.

