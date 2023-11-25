FORECAST: Mild cloudy morning brightens up in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Starting off with a few clouds out there Saturday morning, but overall mild skies.
- Temperatures won’t climb far Saturday as daytime highs will be in the low 50s for the weekend.
- With only a few clouds and calm winds, a decent amount of heat will escape overnight.
- Overnight lows will plummet to the low 30s overnight.
- There is a slight chance for some evening showers tomorrows, but the majority of the rain will stay north of I-40 along the spine of the Appalachians.
- Next week will start mild, but another front will bring more cold air for Tuesday.
- Overnight lows will drop to the upper 20s overnight.
- Highs will gradually rebound back to the upper 50s by late next week.
- There is a system that could bring some rain to the area late in the work week, but guidance is uncertain at this time.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group