FORECAST: Mild and dry Friday clears the path for a sunny warm weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Conditions will stay mild and dry throughout the next several days as daytime highs will be close to average in the low 80s.

This morning, dense, patchy fog will linger until about 8 a.m. and then gradual clearing is expected throughout the latter half of the morning.

Mostly sunny skies with a high of around 81 for the city. The weekend is going to be gorgeous. No real rain threats for the upcoming workweek.

A portion of Anson County is under Moderate Drought conditions.

It does look like the next best chance for some showers will be on Saturday with Sunday looking decent.

As of right now, nothing too threatening in the tropics. Phillipe and Rina are far away from the coast and will likely only cause issues for the Leeward Islands.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group