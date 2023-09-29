FORECAST: Mild and dry Friday clears the path for a sunny warm weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Conditions will stay mild and dry throughout the next several days as daytime highs will be close to average in the low 80s.
- This morning, dense, patchy fog will linger until about 8 a.m. and then gradual clearing is expected throughout the latter half of the morning.
- Mostly sunny skies with a high of around 81 for the city. The weekend is going to be gorgeous. No real rain threats for the upcoming workweek.
- A portion of Anson County is under Moderate Drought conditions.
- It does look like the next best chance for some showers will be on Saturday with Sunday looking decent.
- As of right now, nothing too threatening in the tropics. Phillipe and Rina are far away from the coast and will likely only cause issues for the Leeward Islands.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
©2023 Cox Media Group