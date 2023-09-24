FORECAST: A mild and sunny Sunday rounds out the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Mild and sunny out there today!

Temperatures will be close to average for Sunday and Monday as daytime highs will make it to the low 80s.

Cooler air and more cloud cover will be the pattern Tuesday through Thursday.

Highs will be around 5 degrees or more below average for the rest of the work week.

A chance for showers through Thursday will keep things dreary through midweek.

Highs will still be around the mid-70s for the end of the workweek, but things will clear and dry out.

