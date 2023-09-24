Forecasts

FORECAST: A mild and sunny Sunday rounds out the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Mild and sunny out there today!
  • Temperatures will be close to average for Sunday and Monday as daytime highs will make it to the low 80s.
  • Cooler air and more cloud cover will be the pattern Tuesday through Thursday.
  • Highs will be around 5 degrees or more below average for the rest of the work week.
  • A chance for showers through Thursday will keep things dreary through midweek.
  • Highs will still be around the mid-70s for the end of the workweek, but things will clear and dry out.

