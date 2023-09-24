FORECAST: A mild and sunny Sunday rounds out the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Mild and sunny out there today!
- Temperatures will be close to average for Sunday and Monday as daytime highs will make it to the low 80s.
- Cooler air and more cloud cover will be the pattern Tuesday through Thursday.
- Highs will be around 5 degrees or more below average for the rest of the work week.
- A chance for showers through Thursday will keep things dreary through midweek.
- Highs will still be around the mid-70s for the end of the workweek, but things will clear and dry out.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
©2023 Cox Media Group