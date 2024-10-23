FORECAST: Mild temperatures continue to hang around

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Mild temperatures continue for the work week.

Highs will remain quite warm for this time of year through Saturday reaching near 80 degrees.

We could also see some clouds on Saturday with a small chance of rain.

Temperatures are expected to cool back to more fall-like standards on Sunday and early next week, with highs in the 60s again.

The long-term outlook for Halloween next week looks warm again in the 70s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

