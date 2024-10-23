FORECAST: Mild temperatures continue to hang around

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Mild temperatures continue for the work week.
- Highs will remain quite warm for this time of year through Saturday reaching near 80 degrees.
- We could also see some clouds on Saturday with a small chance of rain.
- Temperatures are expected to cool back to more fall-like standards on Sunday and early next week, with highs in the 60s again.
- The long-term outlook for Halloween next week looks warm again in the 70s.
