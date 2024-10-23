Forecasts

FORECAST: Mild temperatures continue to hang around

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Mild temperatures continue for the work week.
  • Highs will remain quite warm for this time of year through Saturday reaching near 80 degrees.
  • We could also see some clouds on Saturday with a small chance of rain.
  • Temperatures are expected to cool back to more fall-like standards on Sunday and early next week, with highs in the 60s again.
  • The long-term outlook for Halloween next week looks warm again in the 70s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: As Asheville waits for clean water, aid groups set up sustainable options)

As Asheville waits for clean water, aid groups set up sustainable options

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read