FORECAST: Mild, warm weather for St. Patrick’s Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Sunday is mild and warm, with highs near 70.
  • A very weak system sliding through brought a few sprinkles Sunday afternoon.
  • There’s a Freeze Watch for much of the area for Monday night through Tuesday morning. It could cause some issues because the growing season has already begun.
  • Otherwise, expect sunshine early next week with a nice moderation in temperatures midweek.
  • The next chance for any real rain comes next Friday into Friday night.

