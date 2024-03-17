FORECAST: Mild, warm weather for St. Patrick’s Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Sunday is mild and warm, with highs near 70.
- A very weak system sliding through brought a few sprinkles Sunday afternoon.
- There’s a Freeze Watch for much of the area for Monday night through Tuesday morning. It could cause some issues because the growing season has already begun.
- Otherwise, expect sunshine early next week with a nice moderation in temperatures midweek.
- The next chance for any real rain comes next Friday into Friday night.
