FORECAST: Mild, wet conditions expected over next few days

The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
- “Well, there’s not a lot of good news to be had in this forecast,” said meteorologist John Ahrens on Thursday as he monitored conditions.
- However, we will get a break in the showers later tonight and tomorrow.
- The clouds and dreary weather will still be around with little rain on Friday.
- Rain returns on Saturday.
- Expect some heavy downpours in the afternoon.
- The chance of showers will linger around Sunday, which will dissipate by the evening.
