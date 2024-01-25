FORECAST: Mild, wet conditions expected over next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Well, there’s not a lot of good news to be had in this forecast,” said meteorologist John Ahrens on Thursday as he monitored conditions.

However, we will get a break in the showers later tonight and tomorrow.

The clouds and dreary weather will still be around with little rain on Friday.

Rain returns on Saturday.

Expect some heavy downpours in the afternoon.

The chance of showers will linger around Sunday, which will dissipate by the evening.

