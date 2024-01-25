Forecasts

FORECAST: Mild, wet conditions expected over next few days

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • “Well, there’s not a lot of good news to be had in this forecast,” said meteorologist John Ahrens on Thursday as he monitored conditions.
  • However, we will get a break in the showers later tonight and tomorrow.
  • The clouds and dreary weather will still be around with little rain on Friday.
  • Rain returns on Saturday.
  • Expect some heavy downpours in the afternoon.
  • The chance of showers will linger around Sunday, which will dissipate by the evening.

