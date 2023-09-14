FORECAST: Mix of sunshine and clouds as temperatures barely reach the lower 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Highs are expected to barely reach the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
- Breezy northeast winds will then usher in cooler and drier air all day.
- When the winds relax tonight and the sky clears, temperatures are expected to drop off nicely.
- We will then have temperatures in the 50s Friday morning, with some in the mountains seeing the 40s.
- Dry weather will be hanging on through the beginning of the weekend; however, a few spotty showers or storms are expected to come back on Sunday.
- The majority of the weekend still looks quite pleasant, though.
