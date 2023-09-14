Forecasts

FORECAST: Mix of sunshine and clouds as temperatures barely reach the lower 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Highs are expected to barely reach the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
  • Breezy northeast winds will then usher in cooler and drier air all day.
  • When the winds relax tonight and the sky clears, temperatures are expected to drop off nicely.
  • We will then have temperatures in the 50s Friday morning, with some in the mountains seeing the 40s.
  • Dry weather will be hanging on through the beginning of the weekend; however, a few spotty showers or storms are expected to come back on Sunday.
  • The majority of the weekend still looks quite pleasant, though.

