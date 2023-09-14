FORECAST: Mix of sunshine and clouds as temperatures barely reach the lower 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs are expected to barely reach the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Breezy northeast winds will then usher in cooler and drier air all day.

When the winds relax tonight and the sky clears, temperatures are expected to drop off nicely.

We will then have temperatures in the 50s Friday morning, with some in the mountains seeing the 40s.

Dry weather will be hanging on through the beginning of the weekend; however, a few spotty showers or storms are expected to come back on Sunday.

The majority of the weekend still looks quite pleasant, though.

